(CNN) Sexual exploitation and abuse is a problem across the international humanitarian aid sector, British lawmakers were told on Tuesday.

Kevin Watkins, Chief Executive of the charity Save the Children, said the scandal surrounding Oxfam's operations in Haiti, where senior staff were found to have used prostitutes, was not a one-off.

"We have to recognize that this is not the occasional bad apple but a structural sector wide problem," Watkins told the House of Commons International Development Committee. "This is a real problem, it is systemic, it's a large-scale problem and we have to fix it," he said.

The committee met in a special session to discuss the Oxfam scandal. The charity's embattled Chief Executive, Mark Goldring, apologized to lawmakers for its conduct in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

He said about 7,000 people have stopped making regular donations to Oxfam since the Times newspaper first reported the story. Goldring also said his organization has received around 26 fresh allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation since the scandal broke.

