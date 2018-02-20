Toni Braxton: 'I'm engaged'

Story highlights The singer makes the announcement in teaser for "Braxton Family Values"

Younger sister said last year she believed the two had already eloped

(CNN) Toni Braxton's last album was in 2014 and titled "Love, Marriage & Divorce."

These days she looks to be more focused on the first two of those.

In a tweeted teaser for the sixth season of her family's WE realty series, "Braxton Family Values," the singer shares some news.

"I have an announcement to make," Braxton says. "I'm engaged!"

She then flashes a massive rock.

