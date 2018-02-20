Kesha postpones concerts to undergo knee surgery

(CNN) Kesha announced Tuesday that she is postponing several upcoming concert dates to undergo knee surgery.

The singer said in a statement that disappointing her followers makes her "sick with sadness."

"It's my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctor's orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond," Kesha's statement read. "Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work."

Kesha fell during a concert in Dubai on February 9, tearing her ACL in the process.

The impacted show dates begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia through April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for those date should "stay tuned" for information on rescheduled shows, according a press release from the tour's publicity team.

