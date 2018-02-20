Fergie explains National Anthem performance

Story highlights Fergie released a statement Monday

She was slammed for her performance

(CNN) Fergie is sorry that some people didn't love her rendition of the National Anthem.

The singer released a statement Monday after the uproar over her performance at Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game.

According to People , the Black Eyed Peas star said she's "been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA."

"I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone," she said. "I love this country and honestly tried my best."

