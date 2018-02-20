CNN 10 - February 21, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 21, 2018

Today's international coverage begins in part of Syria's capital, where ongoing fighting between government forces and rebels is taking a toll on civilians. We're making a stop in Venezuela, whose government hopes to prop up its failing economy with a cryptocurrency. And we're examining Olympic diplomacy with regard to the relationship between North and South Korea.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More