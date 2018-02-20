Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 5:42 PM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Three students will receive the Army's Medal of Heroism for their actions in last week's shooting.
-- The host family of the Florida shooter say his depression and ownership of guns did not raise red flags for them.
-- A Dallas official is calling for the NRA to move ts annual convention to another city.
    -- Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a lawyer with lying about interactions with a former Trump campaign aide.
    Read More
    -- The Trump administration unveiled an expansion of short-term health plans, dealing a blow to Obamacare.
    -- A judge ruled Pennsylvania's old congressional map was gerrymandering at its finest.
    -- Louisville will have to vacate its wins from the 2011-15 academic years, including its 2013 title.
    -- A Syrian suburb suffered its deadliest day in three years, with over 100 civilians killed.
    -- An outbreak of 28 salmonella infections is linked to kratom products in 20 states.
    -- A queen of fashion was joined by the (literal) Queen at London Fashion Week.