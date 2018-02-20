(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Three students will receive the Army's Medal of Heroism for their actions in last week's shooting.
-- The host family of the Florida shooter say his depression and ownership of guns did not raise red flags for them.
-- A Dallas official is calling for the NRA to move ts annual convention to another city.
-- Special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a lawyer with lying about interactions with a former Trump campaign aide.
-- The Trump administration unveiled an expansion of short-term health plans, dealing a blow to Obamacare.
-- A judge ruled Pennsylvania's old congressional map was gerrymandering at its finest.
-- Louisville will have to vacate its wins from the 2011-15 academic years, including its 2013 title.
-- A Syrian suburb suffered its deadliest day in three years, with over 100 civilians killed.
-- An outbreak of 28 salmonella infections is linked to kratom products in 20 states.
-- A queen of fashion was joined by the (literal) Queen at London Fashion Week.