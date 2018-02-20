Hundreds of schoolgirls flee suspected Boko Haram attackers in Nigeria

Story highlights Suspected Boko Haram attackers raided a school in northeast Nigeria on Monday

Hundreds of school girls escaped being abducted

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Hundreds of schoolgirls escaped possibly being kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram attackers who raided their school in northeast Nigeria on Monday, officials said.

The schoolgirls fled into the bush with their teachers after hearing gunfire as the militants descended on the town of Dapchi in Yobe State, the state's police commissioner said.

"The children left into the bush before the invaders came," Abdulmalik Sunmonu told CNN.

The commissioner said the attackers looted food items from the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) in Dapchi.

Witnesses told CNN that terrified residents of the town also fled when they saw trucks and motorcycles carrying armed men who shot at people randomly.

