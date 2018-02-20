Story highlights Athi-Patra Ruga has won a $6,200 prize for his photography

Ruga's art carries a political message

(CNN) South African artist, Athi-Patra Ruga, has been awarded the grand prize at the Rencontres de Bamako, the African biennale of photography.

Ruga is known for his stirring, flamboyant performance art and photography that challenges societal norms.

This year's biennale, that took place at the Bamako National Museum, Mali, was entitled "Afrotopia," with a focus on how artwork reflects the continent's identity.

Ruga received the €5,000 ($6,200) prize for his work featured in the Pan-African exhibition, which showcased photography from 40 African artists, each depicting their alternative narratives and perceptions of Africa, past and present.

Ruga had two pieces exhibited at the event, both from his series "The Future White Women of Azania." The work features fantastical characters often wearing stockings and stilettos on their lower bodies, while their upper bodies sprout bunches of multicolored balloons.

Read More