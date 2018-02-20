Breaking News

South African artist wins award for 'Afrotopian' vision of Azania

By Nell Lewis, for CNN

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Tue February 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&quot;Miss Azania, Exile is waiting&quot; by Athi-Patra Ruga, was on display as part of the Pan-African exhibition during the African biennale, that took place at the Bamako National Museum throughout December and January. Created in 2015, it is part of Ruga&#39;s epic series, &quot;The Future White Woman of Azania,&quot; that began in 2010.
Photos:
Athi-Patra Ruga"Miss Azania, Exile is waiting" by Athi-Patra Ruga, was on display as part of the Pan-African exhibition during the African biennale, that took place at the Bamako National Museum throughout December and January. Created in 2015, it is part of Ruga's epic series, "The Future White Woman of Azania," that began in 2010.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&quot;The Future White Woman of Azania&quot; features a number of female characters -- usually played by Ruga himself -- in vibrant and bizarre outfits. The series won Ruga international acclaim, with exhibitions across the world, including Moscow, Venice, France and the US. In 2015, he won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Performance, the most prestigious award in South Africa.
Photos:
Athi-Patra Ruga"The Future White Woman of Azania" features a number of female characters -- usually played by Ruga himself -- in vibrant and bizarre outfits. The series won Ruga international acclaim, with exhibitions across the world, including Moscow, Venice, France and the US. In 2015, he won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Performance, the most prestigious award in South Africa.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;The Night of the Long Knives I&quot;, 2013. The world of Azania is depicted as a tropical idyll with lush vegetation. Its ballooned &quot;white woman&quot; rides on the back of a zebra.
Photos:
Athi-Patra Ruga"The Night of the Long Knives I", 2013. The world of Azania is depicted as a tropical idyll with lush vegetation. Its ballooned "white woman" rides on the back of a zebra.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A still from &quot;Over the Rainbow,&quot; a film as part of Ruga&#39;s 2016-2017 &quot;Queens of Exile&quot; exhibition. This project is a continuation of his &quot;The Future White women of Azania&quot; series, exploring the theme of exile.
Photos:
Athi-Patra RugaA still from "Over the Rainbow," a film as part of Ruga's 2016-2017 "Queens of Exile" exhibition. This project is a continuation of his "The Future White women of Azania" series, exploring the theme of exile.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Ruga often plays the characters he invents. &quot;My work revolves around me,&quot; he says. This is partly as a challenge to himself, he says, as it tests his acting ability and his performative range.
Photos:
Athi-Patra RugaRuga often plays the characters he invents. "My work revolves around me," he says. This is partly as a challenge to himself, he says, as it tests his acting ability and his performative range.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Ruga uses many mediums to express his art, including fashion, performance, photography and film. &quot;Most of my work starts out with me performing,&quot; he says, &quot;going out into the streets and trying out a new character. There&#39;s a naivety that comes with these alien characters, and once they are faced with how men react to me, or how the laws of a city react to me, the dystopian element comes out.&quot;
Photos:
Athi-Patra RugaRuga uses many mediums to express his art, including fashion, performance, photography and film. "Most of my work starts out with me performing," he says, "going out into the streets and trying out a new character. There's a naivety that comes with these alien characters, and once they are faced with how men react to me, or how the laws of a city react to me, the dystopian element comes out."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
However, performance on its own has a limited audience. So Ruga also documents it through video, photography and art. &quot;I need to use works and media that can travel, and actually reach people,&quot; he said.
Photos:
Athi-Patra RugaHowever, performance on its own has a limited audience. So Ruga also documents it through video, photography and art. "I need to use works and media that can travel, and actually reach people," he said.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
The bulk of the exhibition is made up of hand-embroidered tapestries. By creating quasi-historical artifacts, such as maps, portraits and tapestries showing mythological events, Ruga is forming his own nation, Azania. This piece is entitled &quot;Somagwaza: a Queen&#39;s Herald.&quot;
Photos:
Athi-Patra RugaThe bulk of the exhibition is made up of hand-embroidered tapestries. By creating quasi-historical artifacts, such as maps, portraits and tapestries showing mythological events, Ruga is forming his own nation, Azania. This piece is entitled "Somagwaza: a Queen's Herald."
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&quot;The Glamouring of a Versatile Queen,&quot; 2015. Through his work, Ruga reimagines a matriarchal post-apartheid history.
Photos:
Athi-Patra Ruga"The Glamouring of a Versatile Queen," 2015. Through his work, Ruga reimagines a matriarchal post-apartheid history.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&quot;Homelands as uBhaco (Mmabatho),&quot; 2017. Ruga said he wants to explore ideas of exile in his work, since it is integral to the continent&#39;s history.
Photos:
Athi-Patra Ruga"Homelands as uBhaco (Mmabatho)," 2017. Ruga said he wants to explore ideas of exile in his work, since it is integral to the continent's history.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Athi-Patra Ruga miss azaniaAthi-Patra Ruga balloonsAthi patra ruga 1:54Athi-Patra Ruga Over the Rainbow mirrorsAthi-Patra Ruga Over the Rainbow portraitAthi-Patra Ruga Over the Rainbow performAthi-Patra Ruga Over the Rainbow collageAthi-Patra Ruga SomagwazaAthi-Patra Ruga versatile queenAthi-Patra Ruga map

Story highlights

  • Athi-Patra Ruga has won a $6,200 prize for his photography
  • Ruga's art carries a political message

(CNN)South African artist, Athi-Patra Ruga, has been awarded the grand prize at the Rencontres de Bamako, the African biennale of photography.

Ruga is known for his stirring, flamboyant performance art and photography that challenges societal norms.
This year's biennale, that took place at the Bamako National Museum, Mali, was entitled "Afrotopia," with a focus on how artwork reflects the continent's identity.
    Ruga received the €5,000 ($6,200) prize for his work featured in the Pan-African exhibition, which showcased photography from 40 African artists, each depicting their alternative narratives and perceptions of Africa, past and present.
    Ruga had two pieces exhibited at the event, both from his series "The Future White Women of Azania." The work features fantastical characters often wearing stockings and stilettos on their lower bodies, while their upper bodies sprout bunches of multicolored balloons.
    Read More
    The Future Woman of Azania II - 2012
    The Future Woman of Azania II - 2012
    "My work is usually hyper-colorful, hyper-fantastic, lush," said Ruga. It involves a number of characters, or avatars, all played by himself.
    The central character of this series is "Miss Azania." She is a representation of nationalism, Ruga said, demonstrating "the hyper-masculine way in which women's bodies are used as tools of nationalism, especially within beauty contests."
    His use of drag is designed to enhance his message. "It's a parody, or a F--- you, to all these things that men created," he told CNN.

    The promised land

    Somagwaza: a Queen&#39;s Herald, 2017
    Somagwaza: a Queen's Herald, 2017
    The word "Azania" was used by Arab sailors up until the 10th century to denote an ancient east African society. It was later adopted by black nationalist groups during apartheid as a name for liberated South Africa.
    Ruga recalls the latter use. Born in Umtata, South Africa in 1984, he was raised in the last years of apartheid. His father was a journalist living in exile, and his mother worked as a midwife during these incredibly testing times.
    Naturally, Ruga said, they were politically active. As a family they would go on protests, and Ruga remembered how people would speak of Azania, the promised land.
    This resonated with him: "The idea of us dreaming of a future, and creating the idea of Azania, or Zion, or Atlantis, creating whatever and having to fight for it."
    But a nationalistic utopia jars with Ruga. In his opinion it's exclusive, "it removes the gays, the lesbians, the queers, the disabled."
    "That's why I wanted to create Azania," he says. It represents his ideal utopia: "a space without borders, a space where you don't need a visa, or to be of a certain height, or skin-tone, or income."
    Last year a survey by Pew Research Center found that 61% of people in South Africa believe society should not accept homosexuality.
    The picture on the wider continent is even more extreme. 38 out of 54 countries have enacted laws that make it illegal to be gay.
    "I am a black, non-Christian, gay man living in post-1994 South Africa," he says. "I can't just meander without being challenged by the status quo. Even when I step outside I become a subject of a political debate."