Colorful murals brighten Puerto Rico

By Christopher Dawson

Updated 7:49 PM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

An old gymnasium in the Ciales municipality of Puerto Rico is marked for a colorful makeover.
An old gymnasium in the Ciales municipality of Puerto Rico is marked for a colorful makeover.
The mural, designed by artist Okuda San Miguel, is first outlined throughout the gym.
The mural, designed by artist Okuda San Miguel, is first outlined throughout the gym.
Vibrant colors are painted by children and members of the community.
Vibrant colors are painted by children and members of the community.
The painting project expanded beyond the floor to cover the bleachers and walls.
The painting project expanded beyond the floor to cover the bleachers and walls.
San Miguel is known for his multicolored, geometric, large-scale murals.
San Miguel is known for his multicolored, geometric, large-scale murals.
Ciales residents play basketball in the finished gymnasium.
Ciales residents play basketball in the finished gymnasium.
Residents of Punta Santiago, Puerto Rico, outline the foliage for the mural.
Residents of Punta Santiago, Puerto Rico, outline the foliage for the mural.
Children in Punta Santiago add color to the plants in the new mural.
Children in Punta Santiago add color to the plants in the new mural.
The Punta Santiago mural project was part of the launch of Save the Children&#39;s long-term resilience plan for the area.
The Punta Santiago mural project was part of the launch of Save the Children's long-term resilience plan for the area.
Painted across the finished mural are the words &quot;No hay hoja que muera ... sin otra que nazca,&quot; or &quot;No leaf dies ... without another being born.&quot;
Painted across the finished mural are the words "No hay hoja que muera ... sin otra que nazca," or "No leaf dies ... without another being born."
Puerto Rico communities bring color and hope to their recovery through Save the Children mural projects