Colorful murals brighten Puerto Rico

Colorful murals brighten Puerto RicoBy Christopher DawsonUpdated 7:49 PM ET, Mon February 19, 2018 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoAn old gymnasium in the Ciales municipality of Puerto Rico is marked for a colorful makeover.Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoThe mural, designed by artist Okuda San Miguel, is first outlined throughout the gym.Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoVibrant colors are painted by children and members of the community. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoThe painting project expanded beyond the floor to cover the bleachers and walls.Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoSan Miguel is known for his multicolored, geometric, large-scale murals. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoCiales residents play basketball in the finished gymnasium. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoResidents of Punta Santiago, Puerto Rico, outline the foliage for the mural.Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoChildren in Punta Santiago add color to the plants in the new mural.Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoThe Punta Santiago mural project was part of the launch of Save the Children's long-term resilience plan for the area.Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Bringing color to Puerto RicoPainted across the finished mural are the words "No hay hoja que muera ... sin otra que nazca," or "No leaf dies ... without another being born."Hide Caption 10 of 10Puerto Rico communities bring color and hope to their recovery through Save the Children mural projects