Story highlights The thumb comes from a warrior statue valued at $4.5 million

Chinese officials are outraged over thumb theft

(CNN) A 2,000-year-old terra-cotta warrior valued at $4.5 million and considered a "priceless part of China's cultural heritage" is missing a thumb, but surveillance video helped lead the FBI to both the thumb and a suspect in the theft.

Michael Rohana of Delaware was arrested last week in the December theft.

Officials say Rohana went to Philadelphia's Franklin Institute on December 21 for an ugly sweater party hosted by the museum.

During the evening, Rohana and a few of his friends entered the closed off terra-cotta warrior exhibit, and after his friends left, Rohana took a selfie with one of the statues, according to surveillance footage and court documents. He then put his hand on the left hand of one of the warriors and snapped something off, the documents said.

Rohana pocketed the warrior's thumb and took it home with him to Delaware that evening, officials said.

