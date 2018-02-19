People are calling for this Florida shooting victim to be buried with military honors

(CNN) Peter Wang, a 15-year-old JROTC cadet, died in last week's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. According to his friends, he was shot repeatedly while holding a door open to let other people escape.

"His selfless and heroic actions have led to the survival of dozens in the area. Wang died a hero, and deserves to be treated as such, and deserves a full honors military burial," reads the petition. As of Monday afternoon, it had more than 25,000 signatures.

A friend of his family told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that Wang's dream was to attend West Point and serve in the US military.

Read More