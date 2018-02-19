'This isn't the person we knew,' host family says of Florida school shooter

(CNN) The couple who took in Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz said they were devastated, furious and heartbroken about what he's done, and said they didn't realize they had a "monster" living under their roof.

James and Kimberly Snead told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday they are hurting for the families of the victims in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

"We're devastated, and I can't imagine the pain they must be feeling, but we're very sorry they had this experience," said Kimberly Snead. "It never should have happened."

"Nothing I can say will heal them," James Snead said. "We hurt for them deeply."

Cruz confessed to police last week that he was the gunman in the shooting that left 17 people dead.

