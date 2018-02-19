CNN will hold a town hall with the victims' classmates, parents and community members. "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" will air live Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

(CNN) Anthony Borges, 15, was shot five times during the mass shooting at his high school, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, the injured teenager remained in a hospital bed with his face swollen and his body tethered to IV and oxygen tubes.

"Fortunately, he is recovering -- but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed," according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The photo showed Sheriff Scott Israel clasping Borges' hand -- a reminder of the brutal toll of the Wednesday massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

As of Sunday, four patients injured in the shooting remained hospitalized in fair condition, according to Broward Health.