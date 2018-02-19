Postal employee found dead on Dallas interstate

(CNN) A US Postal Service employee was found fatally shot inside a truck on Interstate 30, Dallas police said.

The employee was found about 2:20 a.m. Monday in a USPS box truck on the Dallas-Fort Worth Turnpike Freeway, police said in a statement.

Homicide detectives and US postal inspectors responded, but police did not indicate what might have happened. The victim has not been named yet.

A photo from the scene shows the truck resting beside a guard rail.

On February 8, a marked Dallas police squad car was shot at about one mile from Monday's incident. The officer was not injured, CNN affiliate KTVT reported

