Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold, holding off France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. Virtue and Moir now have five Olympic medals. No other figure skater in history has won more than four. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Canadian skier Cassie Sharpe won gold on the halfpipe with a spectacular second run. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Short-track speedskaters Kim A-lang, left, and Choi Min-jeong celebrate after South Korea won gold in the 3,000-meter relay. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Jamaican bobsledders Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell make their first run down the course. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 British speedskater Elise Christie falls during a 1,000-meter short-track race. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Italian biathlete Dorothea Wierer sets her sights during a mixed relay event. Hide Caption 6 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Swiss goalie Florence Schelling celebrates after shutting out Japan in the fifth-place game. Hide Caption 7 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 US ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani pose with their bronze medals. Hide Caption 8 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 A DJ performs before the men's hockey game between Norway and Slovenia. Hide Caption 9 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 Japan's Akito Watabe competes during the ski-jumping portion of the Nordic combined. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 A fan watches the seventh-place women's hockey game. Sweden defeated the combined Korea team 6-1. Hide Caption 11 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 South Korean speedskaters train for a team pursuit race. Hide Caption 12 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 A fan cheers for Team USA before the men's hockey game against Slovakia. Hide Caption 13 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 US forward Ryan Donato falls into the crease during the game against Slovakia. Donato had two goals as the Americans won 5-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Hide Caption 14 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 US ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates fall during their free dance. Hide Caption 15 of 17

Photos: Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20 The Canadian duo of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their free dance. Hide Caption 16 of 17