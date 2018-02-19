Winter Olympics: Tuesday, February 20
Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold, holding off France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. Virtue and Moir now have five Olympic medals. No other figure skater in history has won more than four.
Canadian skier Cassie Sharpe won gold on the halfpipe with a spectacular second run.
Short-track speedskaters Kim A-lang, left, and Choi Min-jeong celebrate after South Korea won gold in the 3,000-meter relay.
Jamaican bobsledders Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell make their first run down the course.
British speedskater Elise Christie falls during a 1,000-meter short-track race.
Italian biathlete Dorothea Wierer sets her sights during a mixed relay event.
Swiss goalie Florence Schelling celebrates after shutting out Japan in the fifth-place game.
US ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani pose with their bronze medals.
A DJ performs before the men's hockey game between Norway and Slovenia.
Japan's Akito Watabe competes during the ski-jumping portion of the Nordic combined.
A fan watches the seventh-place women's hockey game. Sweden defeated the combined Korea team 6-1.
South Korean speedskaters train for a team pursuit race.
A fan cheers for Team USA before the men's hockey game against Slovakia.
US forward Ryan Donato falls into the crease during the game against Slovakia. Donato had two goals as the Americans won 5-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals.
US ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates fall during their free dance.
The Canadian duo of Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their free dance.
Canadian fans cheer during a men's curling match against Japan.