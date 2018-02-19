Setting sail with the 'Airbnb of the seas'

Story highlights Online peer-to-peer boat rental companies have made sailing more affordable

Click&Boat offers rentals from $68 a day to €250,000 a week

It's most recent investor is record-breaking sailor Francois Gabart

(CNN) Ever wanted to go on a sailing holiday but don't know your port from your starboard?

Thanks to the digital sharing economy, that dream is now only a few taps away on your smart phone, tablet or computer.

Take Click&Boat , the European online boat rental company with more than 150,000 members which has more than 22,000 boats available in 30 countries around the world -- with or without your own captain.

"Most boats are used only 10 days per year and cost a lot of money to the owners," Edouard Gorioux, the company's co-founder, told CNN by phone from Paris.

"It used to be quite difficult to find a boat to rent on the internet, and almost impossible to find a motor boat, particularly for a last-minute rental," said Gorioux. "That's when we came up with the idea for Click&Boat: to connect boat owners with renters all around the world and help people to discover the sea."

JUST WATCHED The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Volvo Ocean Race in Australia 22:32