Will more young people support gun control after Parkland? Recent history suggests no.

(CNN) In the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, some of the student survivors are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would address gun violence in schools.

Their public calls raise an interesting question: Will there be a significant shift among the younger generation of today in favor of stricter regulation on guns?

It's difficult to answer -- few things in politics are static. It's possible that the Parkland shooting and the efforts of the survivors will drive an uptick in support for gun control among young people and Americans overall. However, over the last 20 years, even as mass shootings have become more frequent, they have not led to a sustained period in which adults, or young adults specifically, became more in favor of gun control.

Those who are now 18 to 34 years old entered adulthood after school shootings became a frequent occurrence (i.e. since Columbine in 1999) and they are not significantly more in favor of gun control than the average American.

CNN has asked Americans whether they are for or against stricter gun control nine times since the beginning of 2013 , in the weeks following the elementary school shooting at Sandy Hook

