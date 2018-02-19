9 totally unpresidential things Donald Trump tweeted over Presidents Day weekend

Washington (CNN) It's become almost de rigueur at this moment in time to note that President Donald Trump is the least presidential president who has ever presidented.

From the campaign he ran to get to the White House to how he he acted since arriving there 395 days ago, Trump seems to take pride in dashing expectations of how a president should act, speak or tweet. He views his election as a middle finger from the Average Joe or Jane to the "elites" -- political, media, etc. -- and seems to take as his guiding light a healthy disrespect for even the idea of being "presidential."

While this un-presidential phenomenon is nothing new, Trump seemed to take it to new -- and dangerous -- heights over the long Presidents Day weekend. Cooped up at Mar-a-Lago -- Trump didn't play golf either Saturday or Sunday out of concern for how it might look when funerals were ongoing for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida -- Trump reportedly was fuming at the coverage of the indictments of 13 Russians by special counsel Bob Mueller. And when he fumes, bad stuff happens.

Here's a quick whip-around of all the un-presidential things Trump tweeted this weekend -- in reverse chronological order. I rated each one by its magnitude of unpresidentialness with 1 being President Abraham Lincoln. and 10 being Presidents Beavis and Butt-Head.

1. "Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018