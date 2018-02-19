Trump slams 'insecure' Oprah

(CNN) President Donald Trump described Oprah Winfrey as "very insecure" and accused her of "biased and slanted" after an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" that addressed his presidency.

Oprah hosted a group discussion with 14 voters who had appeared on the show in fall 2017 -- half who had voted for Trump and half who had not.

The discussion looked at whether the the pro-Trump panelists still backed the President, his alleged "shithole countries" comments, the worldview of the US under his leadership, questions around Trump's stability and fitness for office, and accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!" Trump tweeted after the show was broadcast.

