Florida GOP Rep. Tom Rooney retiring

Washington (CNN) Florida's Republican Rep. Tom Rooney is retiring rather than seeking a sixth term this fall.

Rooney, a lawmaker in a safe GOP district in central Florida, surprised party leaders with his announcement Monday.

"After what will be 10 years in the United States Congress representing the good people of Florida's Heartland, it's time to 'hang 'em up' as my old football coach used to say. I will not be running for re-election to Congress in 2018," he said in a statement

He thanked staffers and congressional colleagues, naming several whose "unyielding friendship and loyalty will never be forgotten."

"Most of all, I would like to thank my family, especially my mom and dad, my wife Tara and my sons Tommy, Sean Patrick, and Seamus. You have sacrificed so much so I could follow my dreams. Now it's time for me to better support yours," he said. "I look forward to serving Florida again in the future in a different capacity. Keep the faith. Sainte!"

