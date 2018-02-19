Trump's thoughts on other presidents

(CNN) Presidents look back on past precedents (and presidents) perhaps more so than people in most other positions. That's why this Presidents' Day, we're taking a look at some of the things President Donald Trump has said about the men who came before him.

Sometimes, he invokes their names to prove a point. Often he compares himself to them. And then there was that time he confirmed for us what had already been proven -- that one former president was, indeed, born in America.

George Washington

"And we stand united behind the customs, beliefs and traditions that define who we are as a nation and as a people. George Washington said that 'religion and morality are indispensable' to America's happiness."

That was Trump at the 2017 Values Voter Summit . We also stand united behind George Washington. Who doesn't love George Washington?