Here's what the Senate gun bill says

Washington (CNN) Following the shooting in Parkland, Florida, the White House said President Donald Trump "is supportive of efforts to improve the federal background check system" for gun purchases.

Principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said that Trump spoke with Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, on Friday about a bill he introduced with Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, that aims to strengthen how state and federal governments report offenses that could prohibit people from buying a gun.

While the House passed a bill that included this provision in December, a Senate bill with the same proposals has stalled. It's been referred to the Judiciary Committee, but it has not been taken up for a vote.

The bill came as a result of the shooting in Texas where the gunman killed 26 people at a church. The shooter had previously been imprisoned for domestic abuse, but the Air Force didn't convey that information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), which should have prevented him from buying the guns used in the mass shooting.

