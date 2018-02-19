Trump blames Obama for inaction over Russia meddling

West Palm Beach, Florida (CNN) President Donald Trump remained focused on the Russia matter on Monday, questioning in a tweet why his predecessor didn't act to prevent Moscow from interfering in US elections.

"Obama was President up to, and beyond, the 2016 Election. So why didn't he do something about Russian meddling?" Trump wrote just after 3 p.m. ET after returning from a round of golf at his course.

Schiff: Obama 'should have done more' on Russia

Obama officials have insisted they took steps immediately to prevent the Russian interference, including a confrontation between Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 2016 G20 summit in China.

The Obama administration also slapped sanctions on Moscow in December 2016 for the election year efforts.

After Trump was inaugurated, Obama's aides have insisted that speaking out more vocally against the Russian meddling would have appeared overly political for the incumbent president, particularly as Trump was claiming the election was "rigged" and refusing to say whether he would accept the results if he lost.