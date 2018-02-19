These Florida lawmakers accepted money from the National Rifle Association

(CNN)One week after a gunman stormed the hallways of their school in a deadly rampage, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are heading to the state capitol to demand lawmakers take action on gun control.
Meanwhile, gun control advocates are putting pressure on Florida representatives who take money from the National Rifle Association.
Here's a list of members of Congress from Florida who received contributions during the 2016 election cycle from the group's political action committee, The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund. All of them are Republicans.
The list is based on filings from the Federal Election Commission from 2015 to 2016. The figures only include direct contributions from NRA-PVF to each candidate, which are capped at $5,000. They do not include indirect expenditures spent in support of the candidate, such as television commercials, print and digital ads or mailings.
Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis: $2,000
Rep. Carlos Curbelo: $2,500
Rep. Ron DeSantis: $1,000
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: $2,000
Rep. Neal Dunn: $1,000
Rep. Matt Gaetz: $1,000
Rep. Brian Mast: $4,950
Rep. Bill Posey: $2,000
Rep. Tom Rooney: $2,000
Rep. Dennis Ross: $2,000
Sen. Marco Rubio: $9,900
Rep. John Rutherford: $1,000
Rep. Daniel Webster: $1,000
Rep. Ted Yoho: $1,000
The NRA and NRA-PVF did not respond to requests for comment.