Breaking News

These Florida lawmakers accepted money from the National Rifle Association

By Emanuella Grinberg and Kate Grise, CNN

Updated 10:43 PM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Emma Gonzalez David Hogg
Emma Gonzalez David Hogg

    JUST WATCHED

    Shooting survivor calls NRA 'child murderers'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)One week after a gunman stormed the hallways of their school in a deadly rampage, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are heading to the state capitol to demand lawmakers take action on gun control.

Meanwhile, gun control advocates are putting pressure on Florida representatives who take money from the National Rifle Association.
Here's a list of members of Congress from Florida who received contributions during the 2016 election cycle from the group's political action committee, The National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund. All of them are Republicans.
The list is based on filings from the Federal Election Commission from 2015 to 2016. The figures only include direct contributions from NRA-PVF to each candidate, which are capped at $5,000. They do not include indirect expenditures spent in support of the candidate, such as television commercials, print and digital ads or mailings.

    Rep. Gus M. Bilirakis: $2,000

    Read More

    Rep. Carlos Curbelo: $2,500

    Rep. Ron DeSantis: $1,000

    Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: $2,000

    Rep. Neal Dunn: $1,000

    Rep. Matt Gaetz: $1,000

    Rep. Brian Mast: $4,950

    Rep. Bill Posey: $2,000

    Rep. Tom Rooney: $2,000

    Rep. Dennis Ross: $2,000

    Sen. Marco Rubio: $9,900

    Rep. John Rutherford: $1,000

    Rep. Daniel Webster: $1,000

    Rep. Ted Yoho: $1,000

    The NRA and NRA-PVF did not respond to requests for comment.