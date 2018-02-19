Kasich softens 2nd Amendment portion of campaign website

Washington (CNN) A portion of Ohio Gov. John Kasich's campaign website dedicated to the Second Amendment was altered this weekend, days after a deadly Florida high school shooting.

Caches of the former GOP presidential candidate's page show that the page was altered sometime between Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, the day the Republican governor criticized President Donald Trump and Congress on CNN over their inaction on gun violence.

The February 17 version of the campaign page , entitled "Defending the Second Amendment," includes images of Kasich at what appears to be an ammunition store and touts an endorsement by the National Rifle Association in his 2014 re-election campaign. The campaign suggests "removing burdensome restrictions for law-abiding concealed carry licenses" and highlights "opposing Barack Obama's gun control efforts."

But a current version of the page, renamed "Common sense on the Second Amendment," does not include images with gun owners or advocates. The page states that Kasich "recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation's problems."

"In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings -- many with the use of semi-automatic weapons," the issue page says. "Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action."

Read More