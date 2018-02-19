Trump should be reading this every day

Samantha Vinograd, a CNN national security analyst, served on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama's administration from 2009 to 2013. Follow her @sam_vinograd. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The Washington Post reported this month that President Donald Trump "rarely if ever" reads the classified intelligence briefing he gets each morning, in a break with presidential tradition.

"Reading the traditionally dense intelligence book is not Trump's preferred 'style of learning,' according to a person with knowledge of the situation," the Post reported. Whether the President reads the briefing -- or digests the information aurally -- aside, we just hope that he starts using intelligence to inform policy.

Samantha Vinograd

So, what is he missing?

The President's Daily Brief (PDB) is the intelligence community's coordinated, daily roundup of the issues it assesses the President needs to know each morning. From the tactical to the strategic, operatives gather intelligence on a range of topics, analysts read raw intelligence and develop assessments, and sometimes their work makes it all the way to the Oval. Every member of the intelligence community works through the Director of National Intelligence to get the PDB delivered to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue each morning. The PDB contains highly classified intelligence that usually take decades to declassify -- the CIA released declassified PDBs from the Nixon Administration in 2016, decades after they were written.

President Trump's Twitter feed implies that he gets a lot of his "intel" from cable news, and particularly from "Fox and Friends," but if that's the case, he is missing a lot of vital, and actionable, information. Being commander in chief means balancing competing priorities, and the PDB synthesizes near-, medium- and long-term assessments to support the President's policy process.