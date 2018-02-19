Parkland students show why 16-year-olds should be able to vote

Joshua A. Douglas is a law professor at the University of Kentucky College of Law who specializes in election law, voting rights and constitutional law. He is the co-editor of " Election Law Stories " and is currently writing a new book on positive voting rights enhancements. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaADouglas . The opinions expressed are his own.

(CNN) The real adults in the room are the youth from Parkland, Florida, who are speaking out about the need for meaningful gun control laws. They are proving that civic engagement among young people can make a difference. The ironic part? They can't even vote yet.

The Parkland teenagers are proving this point. The young advocates from Stoneman Douglas High are mostly 16 and 17 years old, and they are the ones most forcefully demanding change . They have started the #NeverAgain Movement, planning a national protest and walkout. They are calling out politicians like Donald Trump and Marco Rubio for their failure to support gun control laws and for their ties to the NRA. They are holding rallies. They are engaging the media, keeping national attention on the issue.

Yet they can't formally participate in our democracy through voting for a few more years.

The gunman, on the other hand, was 19. He was already eligible to vote. But of course reaching that age doesn't guarantee maturity.

To be sure, lowering the voting age is a complex issue, but it is not unprecedented. In addition to the US cities mentioned above, several countries , like Austria and Scotland, let 16- and 17-year-olds vote.

And it seems likely that the United Kingdom will pass the reform in the near future.

Youth aged 16 and 17 were particularly engaged in the Scottish Independence referendum in 2014, causing politicians across the country to support lowering the voting age for all future elections.

These experiences show that lowering the voting age, coupled with better civics education, can energize a whole new generation of smart civic leaders. Perhaps it is best to start with more US cities and then let the movement spread. But the movement is ongoing.

Unfortunately, a tragedy happened, but the response at Stoneman Douglas High is showing that youth in this country can and should have a significant role in political debate. The students are fed up with our politicians and are using their voices to demand change.

Now imagine if they could also vote and turned out in significant numbers. Would meaningful gun reform legislation be more likely to pass? Would our politicians actually be more responsive to the public will?

No one should have to witness the horrors that these students experienced. Our schools must be safe places for all. Out of necessity, the surviving students from Stoneman Douglas High are leading the path to that ideal. We should include them more directly in our democratic process.