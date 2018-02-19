New Kurdish alliance complicates relationship with US

(CNN) Syria's long and messy civil war just got more complicated.

Adding to the country's many rival factions, a new alliance appears to have been forged between pro-government forces and Kurdish militias.

Forces loyal to the Syrian government will be deployed to the Kurdish-held region of Afrin "within hours" to help defend a month-long offensive by Turkey, the Syrian official news agency, SANA, said Monday.

The move appears to be the result of an agreement between the Syrian regime and Kurdish forces in Afrin.

The groups are expected to unite against a Turkish offensive launched last month against the People's Protection Units (YPG) in Afrin. Ankara views the YPG as a terrorist group linked to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.