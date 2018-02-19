Netanyahu's troubles deepen as Israeli police arrest confidants

(CNN) Embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's troubles deepened as police arrested members of his inner circle in a widening graft probe, now the fourth investigation to involve the Israeli leader or his confidants.

The arrests come less than a week after police said they had enough evidence to indict Netanyahu on charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

Police revealed on Tuesday they had arrested seven people on suspicion of obstruction of justice, fraud, breach of trust, and other charges, entangling a growing number of those closest to the Prime Minister.

Among those arrested is Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu's former family spokesperson, and Shaul Elovitch, the multi-millionaire owner of an Israeli news organization who is considered a close friend of Netanyahu.

The arrests were carried out Sunday following a joint investigation between police and the Israel Securities Authority, which had conducted its own probe last year. In court documents filed in Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, the judge, in her decision to further detain one of the suspects, said there had been "substantial developments" in the investigation, without specifying what they were.

