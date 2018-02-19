Tehran (CNN) The search for the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Iran, killing all 65 people on board, remains "ongoing" a day after the incident , state TV reported Monday.

State media retracted earlier reports on Monday claiming the crash site of the Iranian Aseman aircraft had been located.

According to state-run IRNA, a Red Crescent official was quoted as saying there was "no reliable news" that the crashed aircraft had been located.

Bad weather had thwarted a recovery mission on Sunday, when a rescue helicopter was forced to turn back.

It was not immediately clear if search and rescue teams were able to reach the crash site on Monday.

