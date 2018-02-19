Breaking News

Iran plane crash site found, state media says

By Amir Daftari, CNN

Updated 6:43 AM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Plane crashes in Iran with dozens on board
Plane crashes in Iran with dozens on board

    Plane crashes in Iran with dozens on board

Tehran (CNN)Iranian investigators have located the site of Sunday's plane crash that killed all 65 people on board, state TV reported Monday.

Bad weather had thwarted a recovery mission on Sunday, when a rescue helicopter was forced to turn back.
It was not immediately clear if search and rescue teams were able to reach the crash site on Monday.
The Aseman Airlines plane was flying from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj when it disappeared 50 minutes into the flight.
    The flight, which departed at 7:55 a.m. local time (11.25 p.m. ET Saturday), crashed in Kohangan village, 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Semirom town, authorities told Iran's Fars News Agency .
    Earlier reports said 66 people had died in the crash, but one would-be passenger did not board the flight, Aseman Airlines confirmed Sunday.
    Twenty search and rescue teams and a drone were deployed in the aftermath of the crash.
    Family members of a plane crash victims weep in the village of Bideh, at the area that the plane crashed, southern Iran, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.
    ATR aircraft

    On Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani expressed their condolences to the victims and their families, ordering officials to spare no efforts in their rescue operation.
    A July 2008 photo shows a French-made ATR-72 owned by Iran&#39;s Aseman Airlines at an airport in Dubai.
    The ATR aircraft, a twin-engine turboprop typically used for short-distance regional flights, hit the Dena Mountains.
    Aseman's public relations chief, Mohammad Tabatabaie, told Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA that until the wreckage was recovered it was not possible to confirm all deaths.
    "Given the special circumstances of the region, we still have no access to the spot of the crash and therefore we cannot accurately and definitely confirm the death of all passengers of this plane," he said.
    Those aboard included 59 passengers, two flight attendants, two pilots and two members of security forces.
    Aseman Airlines posted an image of the plane involved in the crash on its Instagram account.

    Pilot Hojatollah Fooled successfully landed a similar plane after an engine problem in 2013, the airline said in an Instagram post.
    It described Fooled as "very experienced."
    "On a previous flight from Yasuj to Tehran in 2013 he had an issue where the second engine of the ATR72 went out," said the post. "But he manged to land the plane safely at Yasuj airport."
    Several flights from Tehran were disrupted Sunday due to bad weather, according to IRNA.
    And at Abadan International Airport in southwestern Iran, two domestic flights were canceled due to pollution, which reduced visibility range to two meters, IRNA added.

    CNN's Sara Mazloumsaki and Sheena McKenzie contributed to this report.