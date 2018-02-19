Iran plane crash site found, state media says

Tehran (CNN) Iranian investigators have located the site of Sunday's plane crash that killed all 65 people on board, state TV reported Monday.

Bad weather had thwarted a recovery mission on Sunday, when a rescue helicopter was forced to turn back.

It was not immediately clear if search and rescue teams were able to reach the crash site on Monday.

The Aseman Airlines plane was flying from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj when it disappeared 50 minutes into the flight.

The flight, which departed at 7:55 a.m. local time (11.25 p.m. ET Saturday), crashed in Kohangan village, 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Semirom town, authorities told Iran's Fars News Agency .

