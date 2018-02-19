Story highlights Tests look for damage to proteins, shown to be higher in children with autism spectrum disorders

Experts caution that more research needs to be done

(CNN) UK and Italian scientists are getting closer to developing blood and urine tests for autism, which could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment of the condition, a new study suggests.

The tests look for damage to certain proteins, shown to be higher in children with autism spectrum disorders.

The team from the University of Warwick and the University of Bologna tested 38 children with autism and 31 children without, ages 5 to 12.

They looked for differences in samples of blood and urine between the two groups. When looking at plasma in the blood, the children with autism had greater protein damage, resulting in higher levels of an oxidation marker known as ditryosine and sugar-modified compounds called advanced glycation end-products.

But experts caution that the tests are far from becoming available clinically and that more research needs to be done.

