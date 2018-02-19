(CNN) It was quite a weekend for golfer Bubba Watson.

Trading shots with Justin Bieber and Jamie Foxx at Friday's NBA All-Star Celebrity game, the American ended Sunday's Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club with his first PGA Tour title for two years.

"There are so many emotions going through my head," said Watson, doffing his cap to the amphitheater of fans at the eighteenth and choking up as the magnitude off his victory hit home.

"You never know if you're going to be able to play good again. I even thought about retirement. I can't believe I'm going to lift the trophy."

Lowest ebb

To call his two-shot win a shock would be an understatement.

Watson has been a shadow of his former self for over 18 months, an undisclosed illness leaving him feeling tired and weak.

Genesis Open 2018 Leaderboard 1 - Bubba Watson (-12) 2 - Kevin Na (-10) 2 - Tony Finau (-10) 4 - Scott Stallings (-9) 4 - Patrick Cantlay (-9) 6 - Adam Hadwin (-8) 6 - Phil Mickelson (-8) 6 - Cameron Smith (-8)

In that time the 6ft 3in big-hitter, renowned as one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, would dread stepping onto the scales, shedding significant weight and dropping as low as 160 pounds.

It was, he puts it, "the lowest point I've ever been at in the game of golf."

"My ball speed, my swing, everything changed," said Watson. "The last year-and-a-half, almost two years, give or take, it's been a struggle because I want to be at the top."

"Not being there," he admits, "you feel like, is this it, is this my old man moment where I can't play golf again?"

'No show'

Ranked as high as world No. 7 as recently as 2016, the 39-year-old entered this year's Genesis Open down at No. 117 following his worst season in the FedEx Cup era.

So low did he rate his chances, Watson considered withdrawing from the tournament altogether in order to shoot hoops instead.

Bubba Watson has a laugh with Justin Bieber during warm-up prior to the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Los Angeles Convention Center.

"I really don't want to pull out of LA., but I will pull out if I have to," he said ahead of the tournament. "I will no-show because I am definitely showing up at the [arena]. That I'm not worried about."

Thankfully a sympathetic set of tee times enabled Watson to do both; he walks away with a 10th PGA Tour title and $1,296,000 richer.

'Quit whining and play golf'

It was Watson's wife Angie, incidentally a former WNBA player, who spurred him on to keep going.

"My wife basically told me to quit whining and play golf," he said, looking back on a tumultuous year in which he missed the cut at three of the four majors. "She's a lot tougher than I am."

JUST WATCHED Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Ryder Cup: Europe's journey back to victory 22:26

The sight of Bubba crying on the course is not unfamiliar to golf fans, but it was tears of joy that greeted his milestone victory.

"Nobody thought that Bubba Watson from Bagdad, Florida, would ever get to 10 wins, let's be honest," he said, having held off compatriots Kevin Na and Tony Finau to end his wait to reach double figures.

"Without lessons, head case, hooking the ball, slicing the ball, can't putt, you know? This day and age, to get 10 wins on the PGA Tour, the greatest tour in the world... I am thrilled."

Masters

Reminded he'd just joined all-time greats Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer as a three-time winner of the Genesis Open, he was in no mood for lofty comparisons, saying: "I'm the first and I'm the only Bubba Watson."

But then he always has been a one of a kind: a self-taught, left-handed, self-proclaimed "head case" with two green jackets.

Photos: Best golf images 2018 Day in the sun: Australian Jason Day won the Farmers Insurance Open after a six-hole playoff against Sweden's Alex Noren at Torrey Pines, San Diego. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Tigerish: The crowds were significant at Torrey Pines in January for The crowds were significant at Torrey Pines in January for Tiger Woods' latest comeback , with the 14-time major winner acknowledging he "hadn't had people yelling like that in a while." Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 In paradise: Lexi Thompson plays in strong winds at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Reach for the sky: A fit-again Rory McIlroy drives on the 18th hole Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club in practice for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Look, no hands: McIlroy blew a two-shot lead to finish one behind China's Li Haotong in Dubai. Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 In the shade: Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello hides from the sun sun during January's Dubai Desert Classic. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Final stretch: England's Tommy Fleetwood fires towards the final green on his way to winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Sand man: World No.1 Dustin Johnson splashes out of a bunker during the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Taking a break: Spain's Jon Rahm (left) and Adam Hadwin of Canada wait on the sixth tee during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge. Rahm went on to win a four-hole playoff against Andrew Landry for his second PGA Tour title. He also rose to world No. 2 Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Island green: Players putt on the 17th hole of the TPC Stadium course at PGA West in La Quinta, California during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge on the PGA Tour. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 United Europe: Captain Thomas Bjorn's European team beat the Asian team in the Ryder Cup-style EurAsia Cup in Malaysia. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 W is for win: Although it didn't work for James Hahn (pictured), who lost a six-hole playoff to Patton Kizzire in the Sony Open in Hawaii. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Into the blue: Dustin Johnson fires one towards the 18th green at Kapalua with the island of Moloka'i in the background. The powerful world No. 1 won the event by eight shots. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Hawaiian style: Rickie Fowler's shirt made a big noise -- not for the pattern but because it was designed to be worn untucked from his pants. Rickie Fowler's shirt made a big noise -- not for the pattern but because it was designed to be worn untucked from his pants. Fowler called it "Very Maui," others weren't so sure. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 All at sea: Japan's Hideki Matsuyama keeps his eye on the ball despite the sweeping sea views. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Guess who?: The mystery golfer is America's Kevin Chappell during the Sentry pro-am at Kapalua. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 Wide open: Jonas Blixt tees off on the seventh on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club, Lahaina, Maui. The first event of the year on the PGA Tour was the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Best golf images 2018 New Year's heave: Golf in 2018 teed off in Hawaii where the views are always spectacular. Jon Rahm of Spain is poised to launch one into the blue. Hide Caption 18 of 18

This season's Masters is now just over a month away and, should Watson earn a third title there, he would equal the likes of Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo and Gary Player.

Watson once said he'd retire if he reached his career goal of 10 PGA Tour titles. After a year in which he's seriously considered walking away from the sport for other reasons, that landmark victory has given him cause to dream again.

"I've got to set a new goal now," he said. "I'm going to be at Augusta until they kick me out!"