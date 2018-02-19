'Sadistic' UK academic sentenced to 32 years in prison for pedophilia

(CNN) A British university researcher has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a litany of "warped and sadistic" crimes, including blackmail and sexual exploitation.

Matthew Falder, 29, admitted to 137 separate offenses that when put together told "a tale of ever-increasing depravity," Judge Philip Parker said according to Britain's Press Association (PA).

"Your behavior was cunning, persistent, manipulative and cruel," Parker said at Falder's sentencing in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, Monday.

Falder was accused of posing as a depressed female artist who would ask young adults and teenager to send him naked pictures online. He then used the photographs to blackmail them, according to the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) . By the time he was arrested, Falder had approached more than 300 people across the world. Forty-five victims were represented on the court indictment.

Matthew Falder admitted 137 offenses, including blackmail and encouraging the rape of a child.

Prosecutors described Falder as a man living double life; a Cambridge University graduate and Birmingham University researcher in geophysics by day and a sexual predator by night.

