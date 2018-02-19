Winston Duke's M'Baku heats up 'Black Panther' fans

Story highlights Duke is a Yale-trained actor

He's hoping for more opportunities for actors of color

(CNN) He may be a villain in "Black Panther" but fans are loving M'Baku.

The character is portrayed by Winston Duke, a 31-year-old actor who trained at Yale.

The Tobago native has become one of the breakout stars of the blockbuster film, with fans praising everything from his performance to his look.

In my opinion though #MBaku was one of favorite characters in this film. He delievered every moment he was on screen & I am excited for him & his tribe to join the cast in #InfinityWar — Little Old Man👶🏾🤴🏾 (@KiiiidFlash) February 16, 2018

Winston Duke is a whole snack. Yall can have the Golden City. Catch me in the Jabari Lands. #BlackPanther #Mbaku pic.twitter.com/13hOM1fQ43 — blu girl 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@blugirl718) February 16, 2018

M'Baku was so underrated coming into this movie definitely enjoyed him Winston Duke did a really good job #MBaku #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/kdSnM6W7qZ — RiceBall: Feed Your Inner Nerd (@Feedmericeballs) February 16, 2018

Has an appropriate amount of time passed since #BlackPanther to talk about how beautiful @Winston_Duke is? #MBaku pic.twitter.com/JH0AFpTw6o — Ashley V. Robinson @ KCPC #428 (@AshleyVRobinson) February 17, 2018

Before the movie's release, Duke talked to Vanity Fair about his role as the head of the Jabari and why he hopes "Black Panther" will start a trend.

"I would love more stories with strong characters of color who don't always fit the mold that Hollywood has created in the past," he told the publication. "I want more opportunities for us."

Read More