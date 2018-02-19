Photos: BAFTA Awards 2018

Breaking News

Updated 8:24 AM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won five statues at this year's BAFTA film awards. From left are director Martin McDonagh, producer Pete Czernin, actor Sam Rockwell, actress Frances McDormand and producer Graham Broadbent. "Three Billboards" won best film, best British film and best original screenplay. McDormand won best actress, while Rockwell won best supporting actor.
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attend the red-carpet event in London. Her dark-green dress and black sash were part of the Time's Up movement to bring awareness to sexual harassment and gender discrimination. It echoed a similar call to action made at the Golden Globes in January.
Actress Joanna Lumley hosted the show. She was the first female host since 2001.
Actor Daniel Kaluuya poses with his Rising Star Award.
Margot Robbie was nominated for best actress ("I, Tonya").
Former US Vice President Al Gore wrote "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," which was nominated for best documentary.
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein pose on the red carpet. He was nominated for his supporting role in "Paddington 2."
Allison Janney, here with Bryan Cranston, poses with the best supporting actress award that she won for "I, Tonya."
Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses on the red carpet.
Actress Angelina Jolie, left, laughs on the red carpet with author Loung Ung. Jolie starred in "First They Killed My Father," which was based on Ung's memoir. Both of them wrote the screenplay.
A Cirque du Soleil troupe attends the red-carpet event.
Gary Oldman won best actor for his role as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour."
Actress Salma Hayek poses on the red carpet.
Actors Will Poulter, left, and Sam Claflin pose in the press room.
Prince William and Duchess Catherine watch the show.
Actors Naomi Harris and Patrick Stewart stop for a press-room photo.
Actor Orlando Bloom smiles on the red carpet.
Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the event.
Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall was in attendance. "Jane," a film about her life, was up for best documentary.
Actress Helena Bonham Carter stops on the red carpet.
