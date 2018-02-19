Story highlights The singer was slammed for her performance

(CNN) It's rough when even Roseanne Barr makes jokes about your singing.

Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game didn't go over well with some fans.

Which naturally means they had a field day with it on social media.

"Full House"/"Fuller House" star Bob Saget tweeted "Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key."

Fergie's rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

fergie is the friend who always suggests karaoke pic.twitter.com/EJqfJkRtSU — Alexis Novak (@AlexisGirlNovak) February 19, 2018

Even Barr, whose rendition at a 1990 San Diego Padres game is considered one of the all-time worst "Star Spangled Banner" performances, got in on the shade.

