'Black Panther' actor is also a Dreamer

(CNN) He's in the biggest film in the world right now and he's undocumented.

Bambadjan Bamba, an actor from the west African country of Ivory Coast, is just one of nearly a million young immigrants who came to the US as children and received temporary status under the Obama era policy called DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

"When the administration says they wanted to cancel DACA, that's when I decided I couldn't stay quiet anymore," Bamba told CNN in a recent interview.

That's why the 36-year-old, a son of immigrants who sought and received asylum, is now speaking out about his status. A working actor for 10 years, Bamba has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Suicide Squad."

"I needed to use my voice as an actor to try to humanize this issue and try to put a face and a voice to who DACA recipients really are," Bamba said.

