CNN 10 - February 20, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

February 20, 2018

CNN 10 kicks off a new week by explaining why the U.S. recently indicted 13 Russian citizens. We're also looking at how proposed U.S. tariffs could impact both American and Chinese metal industries. And we're plunging into frigid waters with a minke whale and the camera that lets scientists see what the animal does.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More