Fire damages Tibet's hallowed Jokhang temple

Beijing (CNN) Fire appears to have engulfed the gilded roof of Tibetan Buddhism's holiest temple, though details on the extent of the damage are scarce even two days later.

Chinese state-controlled media confirmed a blaze broke out Saturday at the Jokhang Temple in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, and reported that it was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported.

Authorities appear to be censoring mentions of the fire online and suppressing any details of the cause or aftermath.

Some social media posts on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform like Twitter, appear to have been erased by government censors. The ability to re-post and comment on other posts was disabled by Monday afternoon after working earlier in the day.

The status of Tibet is one of China's most sensitive politics topics. Travel to the region is heavily restricted and news about the region is often censored.

