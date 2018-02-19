Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:03 PM ET, Mon February 19, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Happy Presidents Day! Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- After an epic weekend tweetstorm, a spokesman for the President says Trump is open to improving the federal background check system for gun purchases. (Here's a look at what's in a stalled Senate gun bill.)
-- Investigators are tracking the purchase of 10 firearms by Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Meanwhile, Cruz's host family said they didn't realize they had a "monster" in their home.
-- The Kremlin denies it influenced the 2016 US presidential election and dismisses the indictments of 13 Russian nationals.
    -- Trump ridiculed Oprah as "insecure" in a tweet after CBS aired a "60 Minutes" interview that addressed his presidency.
    Read More
    -- Scientists are closer to developing blood and urine tests that could enable earlier detection of autism.
    -- KFCs in the UK are running out of chicken.
    -- Search and rescue teams found the site of an Iranian plane that crashed on Sunday, killing all 65 people on board.
    -- Wakanda! "Black Panther" had an epic opening weekend.
    -- Buzzing from the Olympics today: Despite a record number of Winter Olympians, the US has nabbed few medals. A Russian curler is suspected of doping. Lindsey Vonn vowed to stand up to trolls. And it was a fast stint at NBC for US figure skater Adam Rippon. Go here for a recap of the day and here for photos.