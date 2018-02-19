Oxfam releases internal 2011 report into Haiti prostitution claims

(CNN) Oxfam has for the first time publicly released its internal report into the 2011 Haiti prostitution scandal which has badly damaged the British charity's reputation around the world.

The report reveals details of the internal investigation's findings, including allegations three staff members under investigation had "physically threatened and intimidated" a witness.

Allegations first emerged last week that a number of staff members, including the country director, had hired prostitutes at Oxfam properties while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Four staff were dismissed and another three others resigned following the investigation, including former Haiti country director Roland van Hauwermeiren.

The names of the other staff members involved in the scandal have been redacted in the publicly available version of the report.