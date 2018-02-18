Netanyahu blasts media 'witch hunt' as police announce new investigation

Jerusalem (CNN) In a pre-emptive strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed media "pressure" for a new police investigation, less than a week after police said they had enough evidence to indict the Israeli leader for corruption in two separate cases.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Netanyahu said, "The media witch hunt continues with all its might. After the air came out of Case 1000 and Case 2000 and after it became clear that there is absolutely no air in Case 3000, the media put tremendous pressure to inflate another balloon -- [Case] 4000. Also from this [case], all the air will come out."

The new investigation, locally called Case 4000, also known as the Bezeq affair, is the latest investigation reaching the top levels of the Israeli government. The Israeli Police announced the new investigation into Israeli telecommunications firm Bezeq on Sunday morning, working with the Israel Securities Authority and Lahav 433, a police unit specializing in corruption investigations.

Netanyahu has not been named as a suspect in this new investigation.

A police statement said that several suspects in the case had been arrested, but police did not provide further details. Other details of the investigation remained under gag order until Tuesday.

