Church shooting in Dagestan leaves four dead

(CNN) Four people have been killed and four more injured in a shooting at a church in Kizlyar, in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan.

Russian state news agency TASS spoke to a law enforcement source who said that "the unknown person opened fire on people celebrating Maslenitsa."

The source also said that perpetrator of the attack had been shot.

Kizlyar Mayor Alexander Shuvalov, was quoted by Tass as saying that the attacker opened fire on "people after leaving the service."

The shooting occurred during Maslenitsa, a festival celebrated in Russia that is full of dancing, lots of pancakes and carnival-like festivities.

