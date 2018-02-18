Fans removed from game over racist remark toward NHL player

(CNN) A group of fans were removed from a game in Chicago on Saturday night after they made "harmful comments" at Washington Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly.

Smith-Pelly had been sitting in the penalty box during the Washington Capitals-Chicago Blackhawks game at United Center when he suddenly got up from his seat and approached the glass where fans sitting nearby appeared to be shouting at him, a video by CNN affiliate WGN shows.

"There is absolutely no place in the game of hockey or in our country for racism and I think it is disgusting," Capitals' Coach Barry Trotz told reporters after the game.

In a statement, the Chicago Blackhawks said the team was aware of the incident and apologized to Smith-Pelly and the Capitals.

