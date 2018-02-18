Women's March organizers are planning a national student walkout to protest gun violence

(CNN) Women's March organizers are encouraging students, teachers and their allies to walk out of schools on March 14 to protest gun violence.

They're demanding that Congress take legislative action on gun control in the wake of last week's deadly school shooting in Florida instead of merely tweeting their thoughts and prayers.

Enough is enough! Women's March Youth EMPOWER is calling for students, teachers, and allies to take part in a #NationalSchoolWalkout for 17 minutes at 10am on March 14, 2018. Join us in saying #ENOUGH ! https://t.co/8ZE8uthRlZ pic.twitter.com/45yCZl4zDm

Parkland, Florida, is listed as one of the communities that will participate in the demonstration, according to a map on the organization's website.

All of the marches share one mission: to put pressure on Congress to pass gun reform and make schools safer.