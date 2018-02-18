Team USA's biggest Winter Olympic team nabs few medals (so far)

(CNN) They came to Pyeongchang with mountains of accolades, heaps of expectations and more airtime than an Olympic ski jumper.

But several US star athletes have slipped, skidded or fallen down the ranks, failing to medal in events where they were expected to win hardware.

As of Sunday night -- more than halfway through these Olympics -- the United States had earned 10 medals. At this rate, Team USA is on track to fall far short of its 2014 Olympics haul of 28 medals and could have its lowest Winter Olympics medal count in two decades

"I don't think it's so much about these athletes 'choking' as it is athletes from other countries just getting better," sports psychologist Dr. Eric Margenau said.

But there have been subpar and even disastrous performances by some of the most hyped and commercialized athletes. And that might not be a coincidence.